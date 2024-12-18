Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) - Sailors race to unscramble words during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation game night on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Dec. 20, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 3 of 3], by SN Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    
    

