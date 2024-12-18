USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) - Sailors race to unscramble words during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation game night on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Dec. 20, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)
