    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) - Quartermaster 2nd Class Julien Mitchell, of Trinidad and Tobago, logs ship maneuvers using paper charts aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 20, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippine Sea

    USS PRINCETON
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group One

