USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) - Quartermaster 2nd Class Julien Mitchell, of Trinidad and Tobago, logs ship maneuvers using paper charts aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 20, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)