USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) - Seaman Lailee Bravo, of Los Angeles, stands watch as the helmsman in the pilothouse aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 20, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)