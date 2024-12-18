USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241227-N-AC395-1451 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) Sailors stand reflash watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 27, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)