241227-N-AC395-1445 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Nathaniel Carroll, of Oceanside, Calif., stands reflash watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 27, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 01:55
|Photo ID:
|8816272
|VIRIN:
|241227-N-AC395-1451
|Resolution:
|4880x3248
|Size:
|892.46 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.