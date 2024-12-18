Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Meal aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 7]

    Holiday Meal aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241225-N-QR506-1097 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 25, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kevin Gonzales, left, from San Diego, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Melenie Martinez, from La Habra, California, cut the holiday cake in the ship’s mess decks, Dec. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8816258
    VIRIN: 241225-N-QR506-1097
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    This work, Holiday Meal aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America
    holiday
    Christmas
    LHA 6
    USS America

