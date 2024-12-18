Holiday Meal aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241225-N-QR506-1041 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 25, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Hainan Gao, from Los Angles, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares a holiday meal in the ship’s galley, Dec 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)