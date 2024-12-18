Holiday Meal aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241225-N-QR506-1007 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 25, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kevin Gonzales, right, from San Diego, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Melenie Martinez, from La Habra, California, present the holiday cake in the ship’s mess decks, Dec 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)