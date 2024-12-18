Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    December 2024 construction operations for Fort McCoy South Barracks Project [Image 4 of 12]

    December 2024 construction operations for Fort McCoy South Barracks Project

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Dec. 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of late-December 2024 the project was more than 60 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8816076
    VIRIN: 241212-A-OK556-6395
    Resolution: 4902x3113
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, December 2024 construction operations for Fort McCoy South Barracks Project [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: December 2024 construction operations of Fort McCoy South Barracks Project, Part 2

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    barracks construction
    Army quality of life

