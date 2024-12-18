Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating the holidays at Camp Bondsteel [Image 3 of 11]

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission celebrated Christmas Eve at Camp Bondsteel with a holiday meal and remarks by President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Ambassador of the United States to The Republic of Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier and Kosovo Force Commander Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani. The distinguished visitors thanked the soldiers for their service and recognized the sacrifice they are making by being deployed during the holiday season.

    KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR works in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and EULEX (the European Union Mission on Rule of Law) in their respective roles as security responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 07:01
    Photo ID: 8815835
    VIRIN: 241224-Z-UU669-1065
    Resolution: 3000x2157
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
