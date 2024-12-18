Truman's Flight Deck Certification

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240218-N-FY193-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 18, 2024) Sailors huddle together before starting their semi-final volleyball match in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 18, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
