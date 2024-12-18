Truman's Flight Deck Certification

240218-N-FY193-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 18, 2024) Sailors huddle together before starting their semi-final volleyball match in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 18, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)
