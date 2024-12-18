Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Coalition CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter starts up its rotor blades before an aerial movement in northern Iraq, Dec. 20, 2024. The Coalition maintains readiness and security with operations within the Combined Joint Operations Area to move personnel and equipment designated to a variety of duties. These continued processes lead to the advising, assistance, and enablement of partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8815785
    VIRIN: 241220-A-JR267-9822
    Resolution: 4512x3012
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements
    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements
    Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chinook
    coalition
    helicopter
    iraq
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download