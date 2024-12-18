Coalition Forces Conduct Aerial Movements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coalition CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter starts up its rotor blades before an aerial movement in northern Iraq, Dec. 20, 2024. The Coalition maintains readiness and security with operations within the Combined Joint Operations Area to move personnel and equipment designated to a variety of duties. These continued processes lead to the advising, assistance, and enablement of partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)