U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 17, 2024) A U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician participates in a Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
