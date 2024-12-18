Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Members Conduct Aerial Movement Flight [Image 2 of 4]

    Coalition Members Conduct Aerial Movement Flight

    IRAQ

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Coalition flight crew chief surveys the area on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an aerial movement flight in Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 20, 2024. The Coalition stays ready to ensure the ability to continue advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8815770
    VIRIN: 241220-A-MP628-1017
    Resolution: 4480x5843
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: IQ
    This work, Coalition Members Conduct Aerial Movement Flight [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Veronica Van Doran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    Coalition
    Helicopter
    Training
    CJTF-OIR

