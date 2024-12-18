Coalition Members Conduct Aerial Movement Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coalition flight crew chief completes safety checks on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter prior to an aerial movement flight in Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 20, 2024. The Coalition stays ready to ensure the ability to continue advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)