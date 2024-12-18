The 51st Fighter Wing hosts Osan Air Power Days 2025, the first air show in six years at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10-11, 2025. The event theme “Respect the Past, Forge the Future” pays homage to the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron while celebrating the strength and longevity of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration created by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) (The logo was created by an outside source)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8815768
|VIRIN:
|241124-F-BD538-1001
|Resolution:
|1140x150
|Size:
|702.14 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW celebrates Osan Air Power Days 2025, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan