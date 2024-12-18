Truman's Deployment

241218-N-UQ809-1063 U.S. CENNTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate conducts maintenance a jet engine aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|12.18.2024
|12.25.2024 04:04
|8815685
|241218-N-UQ809-1063
|6000x4000
|2.84 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|2
|0
