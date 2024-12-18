Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241218-N-SW048-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate stands aft lookout watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)