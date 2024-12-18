Truman's Deployment

241218-N-KA812-1010 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman operates a sound-powered telephone aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 04:04
|Photo ID:
|8815677
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-KA812-1010
|Resolution:
|5283x3522
|Size:
|611.6 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
