Truman's Deployment

241218-N-KA812-1010 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman operates a sound-powered telephone aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)