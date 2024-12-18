USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241225-N-FS097-1033 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 25, 2024) – An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70, Dec. 25, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8815673
|VIRIN:
|241225-N-FS097-1033
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
