USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241225-N-FS097-1115 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 25, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Stump, of Mohrsville, Penn., performs preflight safety checks on an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70, Dec. 25, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)