63rd Army Band performs at Bridgewater mall

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, performed during their holiday tour at the Bridgewater Mall in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2024. The 63rd Army Band conducts annual holiday tours for residents in the tri-state area to enjoy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)