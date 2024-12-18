Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Army Band plays at TAG promotion Ceremony [Image 16 of 18]

    63rd Army Band plays at TAG promotion Ceremony

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard,
    perform ruffles and flourishes as Col. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New
    Jersey, and New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy enter the drill floor during Mays
    promotion ceremony to brigadier general at the National Guard Armory in
    Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2024. Mays is the first Black woman and the
    third Air Force officer to lead the New Jersey National Guard since the passage of the
    Militia Act by the first New Jersey General Assembly in 1668. She commands more
    than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. As Commissioner
    of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Mays leads, directs,
    and manages the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the
    execution of federal and state missions. In addition, she manages all state veterans’
    programs, commissions, and facilities in New Jersey. (New Jersey National Guard
    photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Army Band plays at TAG promotion Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

