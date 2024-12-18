63rd Army Band plays at TAG promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard,
perform ruffles and flourishes as Col. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New
Jersey, and New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy enter the drill floor during Mays
promotion ceremony to brigadier general at the National Guard Armory in
Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2024. Mays is the first Black woman and the
third Air Force officer to lead the New Jersey National Guard since the passage of the
Militia Act by the first New Jersey General Assembly in 1668. She commands more
than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. As Commissioner
of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Mays leads, directs,
and manages the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the
execution of federal and state missions. In addition, she manages all state veterans’
programs, commissions, and facilities in New Jersey. (New Jersey National Guard
photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
