63rd Army Band plays at TAG promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard,

perform ruffles and flourishes as Col. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New

Jersey, and New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy enter the drill floor during Mays

promotion ceremony to brigadier general at the National Guard Armory in

Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2024. Mays is the first Black woman and the

third Air Force officer to lead the New Jersey National Guard since the passage of the

Militia Act by the first New Jersey General Assembly in 1668. She commands more

than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. As Commissioner

of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Mays leads, directs,

and manages the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the

execution of federal and state missions. In addition, she manages all state veterans’

programs, commissions, and facilities in New Jersey. (New Jersey National Guard

photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)