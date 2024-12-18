Cadets with the Army ROTC program at Rutgers university conduct a road march at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, Dec. 2 2024. The Rutgers ROTC program prioritizes the physical readiness of its cadets.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8815467
|VIRIN:
|241121-Z-AA072-1580
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.