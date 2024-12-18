Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year [Image 26 of 34]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year

    NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Cadets with the Army ROTC program at Rutgers university conduct a road march at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, Dec. 2 2024. The Rutgers ROTC program prioritizes the physical readiness of its cadets.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8815462
    VIRIN: 241121-Z-AA072-1606
    Resolution: 5983x3989
    Size: 17.47 MB
    Location: NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year
    Cadets conduct the final ruck of the year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck
    Cadet
    University
    ROTC
    Army ROTC
    Rutgers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download