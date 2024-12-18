7 SWs Santa Tracker 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS) tracked Santa Claus around the globe from Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa through the 7 SWS Santa Tracker patching through to Santa's sleigh phone, and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)