7 SWs Santa Tracker 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kelvin Scruggs, 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS) chief of programming and analysis, patches through to Santa's sleigh phone so children can talk to him from Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa due to the 7 SWS's Santa Tracker operation and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)