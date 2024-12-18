7 SWs Santa Tracker 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kelvin Scruggs, 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS) chief of programming and analysis, shows a family how 7 SWS tracks Santa and gets them ready to talk to him from Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa through the 7 SWS patching through to Santa's sleigh phone, and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)