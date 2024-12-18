Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 SWS Santa Tracker 2024

    7 SWS Santa Tracker 2024

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A Beale Air Force Base (AFB) dependent identifies where Santa Claus is while the 7th Space Warning Squadron tracks Santa Claus during their Santa Tracker event at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa through the 7 SWS Santa Tracker patching through to Santa's sleigh phone, and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8815419
    VIRIN: 241224-F-WX919-1004
    Resolution: 7486x4993
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Reindeer on the radar: 7 SWS continues Santa Tracker tradition

    Santa

