National Guard Recruiters Save Essex County Food Drive

U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, asist in the operations of the annual Essex County Christmas Food Drive in Branch Brook Park, Newark, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2024. This year, the Food Drive required many volunteers to ensure smooth operations, as managing logistics without enough help would have been difficult. Thanks to the volunteers from the New Jersey Army National Guard, the event was a resounding success. Participating in events like this highlights the recruiters' commitment to the communities they serve and where they enlist Citizen-Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)