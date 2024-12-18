Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241224-N-GC571-1061 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) Shooters on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) signal an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 while wearing Santa and reindeer costumes, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

