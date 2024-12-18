USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Balabac Strait

241223-N-GC571-2537 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) Information Systems Technician Seaman Jazzmine Graham, of Atlanta, stands watch while transiting the Balabac Strait aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
