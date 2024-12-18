USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Balabac Strait

241223-N-GC639-1008 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sail in formation while transiting the Balabac Strait with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 06:10
|8815217
|241223-N-GC639-1008
|7192x4800
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|3
|0
