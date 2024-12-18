Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Balabac Strait [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Balabac Strait

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241223-N-GC639-1003 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sail in formation while transiting the Balabac Strait with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. Mclearnon)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Balabac Strait [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

