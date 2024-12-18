Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241223-N-GC571-2540 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) transits the Balabac Strait with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)