    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Transits the Balabac Strait [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Transits the Balabac Strait

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241223-N-GC571-2540 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) transits the Balabac Strait with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Balabac Strait

