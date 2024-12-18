USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Balabac Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241223-N-GC571-2131 BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sail in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while transiting the Balabac Strait, Dec. 23, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)