Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241219-N-QR506-1139 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 19, 2024) Friends and family of Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in a navigation display during a friends and family day event, Dec. 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 04:01
    Photo ID: 8815204
    VIRIN: 241219-N-QR506-1139
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 465.99 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Friends and Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America
    friends and family day
    LHA 6
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download