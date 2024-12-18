U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), speaks with students about their research projects, during a visit to the Naval Postgraduate School, Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel F. Adames)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8815036
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-UT641-4880
|Resolution:
|5222x3730
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Paparo Speaks with NPS student [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
INDOPACOM Commander Visits NPS, Discusses Strategic Challenges, Technological Innovation
No keywords found.