    Adm. Paparo Speaks with NPS student [Image 5 of 5]

    Adm. Paparo Speaks with NPS student

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), speaks with students about their research projects, during a visit to the Naval Postgraduate School, Dec. 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel F. Adames)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8815036
    VIRIN: 241210-N-UT641-4880
    Resolution: 5222x3730
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Adm. Paparo Speaks with NPS student [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

