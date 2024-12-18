Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minot Airmen Return [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Minot Airmen Return

    MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A Minot Airman greets a returning deployer on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Dec. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8814995
    VIRIN: 241223-F-YU668-1342
    Resolution: 2951x3000
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Airmen Return [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return
    Minot Airmen Return

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Minot Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Return
    Minot AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download