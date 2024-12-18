Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits the Puget Sound during routine operations, Dec. 19, 2024. Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of submarines and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)