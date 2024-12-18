Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) Transits the Puget Sound [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) Transits the Puget Sound

    PORT ORCHARD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits the Puget Sound during routine operations, Dec. 19, 2024. Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of submarines and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726)
    submarine
    Puget Sound
    Submarine Group 9
    SUBGRU-9

