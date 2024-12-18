Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25 [Image 24 of 24]

    2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, mark the impact of rounds during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    This work, 2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25 [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

