Univeristy of Hawaii at Manoa Navy ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, administers the Oath of Office to University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH) Navy ROTC Midshipman 1st Class Kirsten Spillman, back right, and Midshipman 1st Class Raphael Blair during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Dec. 20, 2024. This is the third commissioning ceremony for UH midshipmen since the program was established in 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)