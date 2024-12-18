Univeristy of Hawaii at Manoa Navy ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, speaks about the accomplishments of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Navy ROTC program during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Dec. 20, 2024. This is the third commissioning ceremony for UH midshipmen since the program was established in 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)