2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Iris Gantt, a Katy, Texas native, a combat graphics specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, records video footage during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8814906
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-AN711-1669
|Resolution:
|3496x2331
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|KATY, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
