2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miguel Ramirez, a Huntington Beach, California native, fire support Marine with 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, talks on the radio during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)