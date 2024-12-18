U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Collier, a Ramona, California native, field artillery officer with 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, talks on the radio during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8814904
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-AN711-1542
|Resolution:
|5432x3622
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|RAMONA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25 [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.