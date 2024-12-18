Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25 [Image 19 of 24]

    2/11 Marines fire M777 Howitzers during SLTE 0-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Collier, a Ramona, California native, field artillery officer with 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, talks on the radio during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25 at Training Area Quackenbush, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2024. FSCEX is a live-fire training event integrating infantry battalion combat operations center functions, distributed artillery, mobile fire support teams, close air support assets, and electronic warfare support teams. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marines for Force-on-Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8814904
    VIRIN: 241206-M-AN711-1542
    Resolution: 5432x3622
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: RAMONA, CALIFORNIA, US
    explosion
    warfighting
    lethality
    Hotel Battery
    USMCNEWS
    Haymaker

