    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program [Image 6 of 6]

    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Rabbi Randy Brown of Walter Reed’s Department of Pastoral Care and U.S. Navy CAPT (Dr.) Melissa Austin, Walter Reed director, lead an educational program, explaining the origins and purpose of Hanukkah and some of its traditions at the medical center on Dec. 19.

    Walter Reed
    Hanukkah

